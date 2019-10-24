Indian Bank to decide on Allahabad Bank's insurance JV

Chennai: The Indian Bank will decide whether to continue with the general insurance business of the Allahabad Bank - which has been merged with it - after due diligence, its Managing Director and CEO Padmaja Chundru said.

"We will decide on continuing with the general insurance joint venture of Allahabad Bank after completing due diligence of the insurance business," Chundru told reporters.

"I can only say that much now."

The Central government had recently decided to merge the Allahabad Bank with the city-based Indian Bank.

The Allahabad Bank is a joint venture partner in the Universal Sompo General Insurance Company along with the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), the Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.

Chundru said pre-merger activities like issuing Request for Proposals (RFP) for different activities, setting up of committees of General Managers of both the banks are on.

Meetings with the employees of both the banks are being held to iron out any apprehensions, she added.