IndiaFirst Life Insurance introduces Smart Pay Plan

Mumbai: IndiaFirst Life Insurance, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Andhra Bank launched a new plan which offers accrued bonus with sum assured on maturity at the end of term, to the policyholders.

The plan- IndiaFirst Life Smart Pay Plan offers policyholder to add waiver of premium rider to secure ones dependents from burden of paying future premiums in case of occurrence of death, accidental total permanent disability or any of the defined critical illness with continuous benefits of the plan, the company said in a release.