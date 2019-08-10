Insurance - Top News

Updated on

IndiaFirst Life Insurance introduces Smart Pay Plan

By Agencies

IndiaFirst Life Insurance introduces Smart Pay Plan

Mumbai: IndiaFirst Life Insurance, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Andhra Bank launched a new plan which offers accrued bonus with sum assured on maturity at the end of term, to the policyholders.

The plan- IndiaFirst Life Smart Pay Plan offers policyholder to add waiver of premium rider to secure ones dependents from burden of paying future premiums in case of occurrence of death, accidental total permanent disability or any of the defined critical illness with continuous benefits of the plan, the company said in a release.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in