IDBI Federal Life promotes Prabhu as CIO, appoints M Balakrishnan as CFO

New Delhi: Private life insurer IDBI Federal Life Insurance has recently announced the promotion of S P Prabhu as its Chief Investment Officer (CIO). The company has also appointed Mathivanan Balakrishnan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

IDBI Federal Life Insurance said in a statement that Prabhu will look after the company’s investment portfolio of Rs 10,000 crore, which is spread over different asset classes. Earlier, Prabhu was head of fixed income.

As CFO, Balakrishnan will manage the areas of planning and budgeting, financial accounting and reporting, corporate taxation, investment operations, insurance accounting, audit and statutory compliance.