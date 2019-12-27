ICICI Pru partners with Paytm to sell iProtect Smart

ICICI Pru Life said it will sell term insurance plan iProtect Smart through digital payment firm Paytm.

The two organizations have integrated their digital platforms to offer ICICI Prudential's flagship protection product on the Paytm app.

"Term insurance is a crucial component in any customer's portfolio, this tie-up provides a convenient route for Paytm users to quickly purchase life insurance and fulfil their responsibility of providing financial security to their families," Puneet Nanda, Deputy Managing Director, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said.

Users who have already completed their KYC authentication at Paytm can take advantage of a paperless on-boarding experience and make an in-app purchase of the product in a matter of minutes, it said.