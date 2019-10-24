ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q2 net profit up 5 pc at Rs 308 cr

New Delhi: ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 307.91 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 293.10 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 2,738.92 crore during the September quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 2,571.73 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share at its recent meeting, it added.

For April-September of this fiscal, the company's gross direct premium declined 11.8 per cent at Rs 6,440 crore as against Rs 7,305 crore in year-ago same period.

Profit after tax (PAT) grew 6.1 per cent to Rs 618 crore in the six-month period as against Rs 582 crore in April-September, 2018-19, it said.