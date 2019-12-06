HDFC ERGO introduces my:health Woman Suraksha policy

Mumbai: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced the launch of 'my:health Woman Suraksha' policy.

The my:health Woman Suraksha policy is specially designed to cover women against numerous illnesses and contingencies they may face during their lifetime, thereby providing financial aid in case of medical contingencies.

According to the National Health Portal of India, women in India face numerous health issues like breast cancer, malnutrition, lack of maternal health. This policy will cover various types of cancers & related surgeries, pregnancy and neonatal (newborn baby) complications and assaults & burns.

The policy will also cover women from critical illnesses like Cardiac ailments, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and others along with post-diagnosis support like Molecular Gene profiling test, Second Medical opinion and counselling to support women through the illness.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, "Women across age groups face specific risks related to their health & wellbeing. Some of these include critical illnesses like cancer, cardiac ailments or fatal complications during pregnancy or physical assaults. We have launched my:health Woman Suraksha, specially designed to support the healthcare needs of women." my:health Woman Suraksha intends to ensure the overall well-being of women and offers wellness benefits under my:health mobile application of HDFC ERGO. The benefits include fitness discount at renewals, specially designed preventive health check-ups after every renewal and wellness services like health coaching, nutrition and weight management services, discounts at pharmacies, etc.

It also provides counselling on stress management, pregnancy care, work-life balance, etc which is much needed by today's new age women. This policy is offered to women between 18-65 years of age and offers a sum insured ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to 1 crore.