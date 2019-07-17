HDFC ERGO General Insurance ties up with Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd.

Mumbai: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurance company and Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., announced the tie-up for the distribution of HDFC ERGO's range of non-life insurance offerings for the customers of the NBFC through its network branches.

The two companies have entered into a corporate agency partnership with the endeavour to provide customers' with comprehensive general insurance products through Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd.'s widespread network of over 750 branches which spreads across 10 states and 2 union territories in India.

Through this association, HDFC ERGO will further strengthen its foothold in southern India, leveraging the NBFC's wide network and edge in priority lending sector. The tie-up also provides Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. the advantage to offer their customers' comprehensive solutions for their financial requirements under a single roof.

Commenting on the tie-up, Anuj Tyagi, Executive Director & Chief Business Officer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, "The association with Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. is an important milestone for us in our growth strategy. Their robust network will help us well establish our grip, especially in the southern part of our country. This adds another feather in our cap and is yet another step in reaching out to customers' and making our products available to all possible sections of the society." Dr. Kurian P Abraham, CEO - Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. said, "We are delighted to announce HDFC ERGO as our Bancassurance partner. This alliance marks the reaffirmation of our commitment towards our customers' financial well-being by providing them with comprehensive insurance solutions. We look upto this partnership with high expectations of best-in-class insurance service experience for our customers, as a part of our 360-degree financial service offerings."