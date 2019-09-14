Haryana CM introduces two new insurance schemes for traders

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched two insurance schemes for traders here.

An insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh would be provided under the 'Mukhyamantri Vyapari Samuhik Niji Durghatna Beema Yojana', while an insurance cover ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh would be provided under the 'Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Beema Yojana'.

Traders registered under the Haryana Goods and Service Tax (HGST) Act, 2017 would be covered under these schemes, Khattar was quoted as saying in an official release here.

He said the premium of Rs 38 crore for both the insurance schemes would be paid by the state government.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Vyapari Samuhik Niji Durghatna Beema Yojana', 3.75 lakh registered traders would be provided an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

The benefit of insurance would be admissible in case of an accidental death, permanent disability and damage to two body organs, or eyes or one organ or one eye, he said.

Haryana is the first state in the country to implement 'Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Beema Yojana' under which insurance benefits ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh would be provided to the traders on the basis of their turnover to compensate for loss of stock due to fire, theft, flood and earthquake, and damage to furniture and other goods.

About 3.13 lakh registered small and medium traders would benefit from the scheme, he said.

Khattar also announced that all the families in the state having an annual family income of Rs 1.80 lakh would be covered under the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' under which they would be provided free annual medical treatment for up to Rs 5 lakh.

He also announced enhancement in monthly wages of 'Safai Karamcharis' working in urban areas to Rs 15,000 from Rs 13,500 and in rural areas to Rs 12,500 from Rs 11,000.

He said that about 39,000 'Safai Karamcharis' would benefit from this decision.