Global Insurance Brokers receives certificate of accreditation from Lloyd’s

Mumbai: Global Insurance Brokers has been accredited as a broker of Lloyd's, the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace which protects assets, promotes growth and shares business risks.

The certificate of accreditation was handed over to Global Insurance Brokers Chairman Prabodh Thakker by Lloyd's of London Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown during his recent India visit.

As of now, Lloyd's participation in the Indian market is at 275 million dollars. However, this development is likely to increase its participation to 400 million dollars in two years' time, according to a statement issued by Global Insurance Brokers.

"Our clients will have now in the revised and rising insurance market. Access to many insurers in the market is vital in terms of both product and pricing," said Thakker.

Global Insurance Brokers is a composite broker licensed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). It empowers businesses and communities through responsible, judicious and futuristic risk solutions.