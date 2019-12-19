General Insurance Corporation of India gets a new CMD

New Delhi: Devesh Srivastava recently took charge as the Chairman and Managing director of General Insurance Corporation of India.

His name was recommended by Banks Board Bureau in August this year, and the government issued notification for his appointment.

Srivastava, a direct recruit officer of 1987 batch, began his career with Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. Subsequently, his services were transferred to GIC in 1999.

He holds a post graduate degree in Physics.