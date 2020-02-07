Future Generali to initiate a mass recruitment campaign in 2020

Guwahati: Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd. plans to recruit close to 346 employees and add over 2,058 distributors across India this year. It is hopeful to strengthen its workforce in the next two years.

As per a report, the company has announced to launch 28 new branches pan-India under ‘Project Roar’.

The company intends to focus on business expansion with recruitment of new agents and launch of new branches in India.

The company’s growth in agency channels’ business has been increased by 340% over the last three years and the department has also increased its workforce by 130%, said the insurance firm to a leading daily.

In a move to widen the company’s operational presence in the country, the new branches are situated at various places in India, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Keonjhar, Trichy, Haldwani, Jabalpur and Kozhikode.