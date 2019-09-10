Future Generali gets new CEO, MD

Mumbai: Private insurer Future Generali India announced the appointment of Anup Rau as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.
He joins the company from Edelweiss General Insurance, where he was the CEO and was also the CEO of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance prior to that.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)