Fintech player Paynearby to venture into insurance broking

<p>Mumbai: Fintech player Paynearby said insurance watchdog Irdai has granted it a broking license, paving the way for it to enter the segment for which it has acquired We Care Broking Services.</p><p>We Care is over 100 years old and the financial details of the transactions were not shared.</p>