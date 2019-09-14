Chubb to introduce business service centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Chubb, a USA-based property and casualty insurance company, announced it is setting up a business services centre here and in Bengaluru to support its global operations.

The BSC which will support Chubb's operations with regards to information technology, digital and analytics functions, will commence operations initially with over 100 employees located in both the cities, Sean Ringsted, the company's Chief Risk Officer and Chief Digital Officer said at a press conference.

These facilities supplement Chubb Digital Centres of Excellence for Business and Innovation already operating in locations such as Jersey City and Miami in USA and Singapore, he said.

Staffing for the new jobs created in the centre will be sourced locally, in partnership with local technology companies, academic institutions and others to build a strong pipeline for talent and innovation.

To attract and acquire local talent, Chubb is partnering with India-based Tetrasoft and BRIDGEi2i, Ringsted said.

In addition to the launch of the new centre, Chubb also announced it will be working with T-Hub, a Telangana government's initiative for startups, on solving business challenges through rapid innovation and market deployment.

The Indian centre will focus exclusively on business support services for the company's expanding technology and actuarial functions, the official said.