Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance partners with IndianMoneyInsurance.com to sell policies

New Delhi: Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance said it has partnered with IndianMoneyInsurance.com to sell policies.

As a one stop solution to meet the needs of IndianMoneyInsurance customers, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance will offer iSelect term plan which provides enhanced protection cover for the family at an affordable premium, the company said in a release.

Rishi Mathur, chief digital and strategy officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance said with this collaboration, customers of IndianMoney get access to a bouquet of products which would offer core protection and deliver value through the range of solutions that the insurer offers.