Bajaj Allianz moves core policy operations to TCS cloud

New Delhi: IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has moved its core policy administration system for its travel lines of businesses onto TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance.

This migration makes it the first premier general insurance carrier in India to embrace a cloud platform, a statement said.

"Bajaj Allianz selected TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance with the goal of adopting next-gen technologies and leveraging the power of cognitive solutions to enhance operational efficiencies, accelerate its digital transformation journey, and improve customer experience," it added.

TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance is an end-to-end core insurance SaaS solution spanning life, annuity, pensions, property and casualty, reinsurance, and health insurance. It supports multiple public and private clouds, enabling insurers to reduce their cost of IT infrastructure and benefit from global availability, scalability, security, and agility.