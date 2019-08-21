Bajaj Allianz makes special provisions for quick claim settlement in flood-affected region

New Delhi: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said it has made special provisions for its customers in the flood-affected areas of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Gujarat.

The company will take up the death and disability claims for its customers from these states on priority, and have set up an expeditious process to settle these policy claims, it said in a release.

The company will make its best effort to settle maximum claims within 72 hours of claim registration.

Further, to simplify the process, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said it has listed bare minimum documents that nominees, legal heirs or policyholders require to process their claims.

It said wherever death certificate issued by registrar of births and deaths is not available, the company will accept the certified list having name of life assured issued by either government hospitals or police or government authorities of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat or Armed Forces involved in rescue operations.

Besides, it will require KYC of nominee/legal heir (ID proof and address proof) along with bank details for enabling NEFT, and photograph of the deceased/missing life assured.

The life insurer has also issued the company's toll free number 1800-209-7272 and has provided different contact numbers alongwith email ID's in case of any queries and emergencies regarding claimants' Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance policy.