Airtel Payments Bank introduces ‘Bharosa Savings Account'

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank launched ‘Bharosa Savings Account’ offering free accident insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh with a minimum monthly balance requirement of Rs 500.

“Bharosa Savings Account offers free personal accident insurance cover worth Rs 5 lakh on maintaining a balance of just Rs 500 along with one debit transaction per month," Airtel Payments Bank said in a statement.

Customers, the statement said, would be also eligible for cashback in cases where they decide to receive government subsidies in their Bharosa account or if they make cash deposits in it.