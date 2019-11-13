Airtel partners with Bharti AXA Life to provide protection cover with pre-paid plan

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel, India’s largest integrated telecommunication services provider, has joined hands with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to provide protection cover of Rs 4 lakh with its innovative prepaid bundle for customers in Delhi NCR.

The company said it is designed to leverage the deep penetration of mobile services to build a financially secure India. Airtel new Rs 599 pre-paid bundle comes with 2GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day, and also offers Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover from Bharti AXA Life Insurance. The recharge comes with a validity of 84 days and the insurance cover continues automatically for three months with every recharge.

"We are delighted to extend life insurance to our customers, who can easily avail it through our Insurance Bundle Recharges. In doing so, we are happy to partner with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to roll out this innovative offering making it affordable, convenient and easily accessible for our customers," said Vani Venkatesh, CEO - Delhi NCR, Bharti Airtel.

This innovative pre-paid bundle by Airtel and Bharti AXA Life Insurance combines Airtel's deep distribution reach, including presence in rural pockets, with Bharti AXA Life's expertise in insurance to make it very simple for millions of uninsured and underinsured Indians to get a sizeable life insurance cover every time they recharge their mobile phones.

"The strategic association with Airtel as a Group master policyholder and Airtel's pan-India vast distribution network will boost insurance penetration in the country. The introduction of term insurance with every pre-paid recharge provides protection benefits to consumers," said Vikas Seth, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Airtel has engineered the entire process to be delivered digitally in a matter of few minutes. A customer needs to enrol for the insurance after first recharge through SMS, Airtel Thanks App or the Airtel Retailer.

The life insurance cover, which is available to all customers aged 18-54 years, requires no paperwork or medical examination and the certificate of insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally. A physical copy of the insurance will be delivered to customer's doorstep on request.