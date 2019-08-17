Aditya Birla Health partners with Axis Bank to increase customer base

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd (ABHICL) announced bancassurance tie-up with Axis Bank.

ABHICL will now offer holistic health insurance solutions to the bank's customers across the nation, the Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) subsidiary said in a release.

This tie-up will provide ABHICL a platform for reaching out to the bank's existing and new customers through physical and digital channels and enable them to experience 'proactive care' through its industry first initiatives such as HealthReturnsTM, Chronic Management Program, among others, it said.

"This collaboration is a step further towards strengthening our distribution reach and offering significant health protection solutions to Axis Bank customers. Through Axis Bank's robust presence across the country, we aim to further increase health insurance penetration in India," Aditya Birla Health Insurance CEO Mayank Bathwal said.

Axis Bank, Group Executive and Head Retail Banking, Pralay Mondal said the partnership will offer innovative health insurance solutions to all metro, urban and rural customers.

"Through this partnership, we are expanding our existing bouquet of offerings and putting forth a compelling proposition for our customers," Mondal said.