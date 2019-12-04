Aditya Birla Health Insurance and MobiKwik to offer cancer insurance solution

New Delhi: Digital payments company MobiKwik said it has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd (ABHICL) to offer sachet health insurance products in the country.

The first product launched under this partnership on MobiKwik platform is a Cancer Protect Cover that will offer a comprehensive protection from diagnosis of all major stages of cancer, a statement said.

With a one-year tenure, this can be bought for as little as Rs 125 for a sum insured of Rs 1.5 lakh, it added.