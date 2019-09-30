Acko to recruit over 100 people in next 12 months

New Delhi: Insurance-tech firm Acko said it plans to hire more than 100 people over the next 12 months as the company expands its presence in the country.

The Amazon-backed company, which had announced a fund raise of USD 65 million from investors, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, currently has about 350 employees.

"Acko continues to hire to add to its existing talent of 350 and will hire more than 100 team members over the next 12 months across all functions and locations, with an emphasis on hiring for technology roles especially in Bengaluru," a statement said.

The company has also moved to a larger office facility in Bengaluru that can house more than 800 people.

"We are excited to relocate to our new, larger office in Bengaluru. The new space reflects the open culture of Acko and features best-in-class facilities such as ergonomically designed workspaces, open spaces to collaborate..." Acko co-founder Ruchi Deepak said.

Founded in 2016, Acko partnered with companies like Amazon, Ola, Redbus, and OYO. It is backed by investors like Amazon, Accel, Catamaran Ventures, SAIF Partners, Swiss Re Transamerica Ventures and others.