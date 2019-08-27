8 LIC senior officials called by BBB for 2 MD posts

Mumbai: The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has called eight senior officials of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for the post of two managing directors, according to sources.

The national insurance has four managing directors and of them two posts are vacant after B Venugopal and Hemant Bhargava retired in May and July, respectively.

The BBB has called executive directors and zonal managers including Rakesh Kumar, C Vikas Rao, KS Nagnyal, Mukesh Gupta, Dinesh Pangtey, HS Shashi Kumar, Raj Kumar and S Nallakuttalam for interviews, as per sources.

In March, the government had appointed MR Kumar as the chairman of LIC, and TC Suseel Kumar and Vipin Anand were appointed as managing directors.