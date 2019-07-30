HDFC Life Insurance shares rises nearly 4% after Q1 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose by nearly 4 per cent after the company reported 12 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.

HDFC Life reported an increase of 12 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 425 crore for the first quarter this fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 380 crore during the similar quarter a year ago.

Total premium rose 29 per cent to Rs 6,536 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 5,058 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a release.