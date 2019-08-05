Insurance-Results

By Agencies

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance registers gross written premium of Rs 1,197 crore

Chennai: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd recorded a five per cent rise in its profits after tax for the April-June quarter to Rs 330.02 crore.

For the corresponding period of the previous year, the city-based Murugappa Group company had recorded net profits at Rs 314.04 crore.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary in general insurance business, registered a gross written premium of Rs 1,197 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 951 crore in same period last fiscal.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company, registered a revenue of Rs 8.32 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 as compared to Rs 7.27 crore in Q1 of last financial year.

