Global lakes now experience harmful algal blooms

Washington: The intensity of summer algal blooms in large freshwater lakes worldwide has increased over the past three decades, according to a first-ever global survey of dozens of such water bodies. Reports of harmful algal blooms are growing, according to the researchers from Carnegie Institution for Science and NASA in the US.

These aquatic phenomena are harmful either because of the intensity of their growth, or because they include populations of toxin-producing phytoplankton, they said. Before this study, it was unclear whether the problem was truly getting worse on a global scale.

