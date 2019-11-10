Emperor penguins may soon become extinct

As part of the study, the researchers combined two existing computer models. The first was a global climate model created by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in the US which offered projections of where and when sea ice would form under different climate scenarios. The second was a model of the penguin population which calculated how colonies might react to changes in that ice habitat, they said.

According to the study, the penguins build their colonies on ice with extremely specific conditions, requiring that it is locked in to the shoreline of the Antarctic continent. The ice should also be close enough to open seawater to give the birds access to food for themselves and their young, the researchers said. With a warming climate this kind of sea ice will gradually disappear, robbing the birds of their habitat, food sources, and ability to hatch chicks, the study said. The penguin model has been in the works for more than a decade, the researchers said.

“It can give a very detailed account of how sea ice affects the life cycle of emperor penguins, their reproduction, and their mortality. When we feed the results of the NCAR climate model into it, we can start to see how different global temperature targets may affect the emperor penguin population as a whole,” said study co-author Stephanie Jenouvrier, a seabird ecologist from WHOI.

