 Youth Union Indore Holds Second Meeting
The event featured rain dance, pool activities, engaging games, and delectable food, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the chairmanship of Naresh Honey Ji Lasod, the Youth Union Indore held its second meeting, titled "Pool Party with Yuva Sangh".

The meeting was coordinated by Amit Swati Boliya, Jayesh Ankita Palrecha, Rishabh Shalini Sarnod, Ajit Shweta Chopra, Dheeraj Sandeepa Palrecha, Kinshuk Sonam Chhingawat, and Mitesh Neha Palrecha. Exciting prizes were awarded to the winners, courtesy of retired president Nandeep Shweta Tarvecha and treasurer Vinod Sandhya Chhingawat. Nitin Poonam Chandragotriya and Jayant Shweta Patwa extended their heartfelt appreciation at the secretariat, concluding the event on a positive note.

