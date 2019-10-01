Youth from Chhindwara detained for abducting minor girl

Indore: Local police detained youth on Tuesday for abducting a minor girl from different community from Chhindwara. Sanyogitaganj police station staff informed Chhindwara police about the accused after which a case was registered against him. The girl who was allegedly abducted by the accused has been kept at a safe place in the city and her family members have been informed.

Some people caught a youth with a minor girl from near city zoo and handed them over to Sanyogitaganj police station. The people alleged that this is a case of ‘Love Jihad’ as the youth befriended the girl while hiding his identity and abducted her. However, the police said allegations are false and this is not a case of Love Jihad.

Sanyogitaganj police station incharge Dharmendra Shivhare said that youth and girl were at city zoo when some people caught them on suspicion of love jihad and took them to police station. The girl’s mother was contacted who told police that her daughter is missing for more than three days. The family members were unaware about the person who abducted her. They were looking for her in Chhindwara.

When the police told her mother that her daughter was abducted by a youth, the family members lodged a complaint with police in Chhindwara.

Chhindwara police station incharge Vinod Kushwah told Free Press over phone that a case under Section 363 of IPC has been registered against accused for abducting minor girl. A team will be sent to Indore to arrest the accused and rescue the girl, he added.