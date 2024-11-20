 Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off At DAVV With Enthralling Talent Showcases & Artistic Spirit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreYouth Festival 2024 Kicks Off At DAVV With Enthralling Talent Showcases & Artistic Spirit

Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off At DAVV With Enthralling Talent Showcases & Artistic Spirit

Dean (Student Welfare) Prof LK Tripathi delivered the welcome address whereas Prof Sandhya Bajpai expressed vote of thanks.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district-level Youth Festival-2024, organised by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, got off to a rousing start with a vibrant display of talent and enthusiasm as students from across the districts participated in various competitions. The event, which is being organised on the UTD campus, is set to run for three days fostering creativity and healthy competition among young performers.

The festival was inaugurated by acting vice chancellor Prof Sanjeev Tokekar. Director of college development council, Dr RC Dixit, acting registrar Prajwal Khare, executive council members Dr AK Dwivedi, Dr Ganeshwar Mishra and Anant Pawar were present. Dean (Student Welfare) Prof LK Tripathi delivered the welcome address whereas Prof Sandhya Bajpai expressed vote of thanks.

Read Also
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Addresses 17th AUAP Conference In Bhopal (WATCH)
article-image

This year, 450 participants from eight districts have gathered to compete in 22 disciplines ranging from visual arts to performing arts. The opening day commenced with an on-the-spot painting competition on the theme of Kumbh Mela. Participants brought the theme to life through their imaginative and lifelike creations. The day continued with powerful performances in skits and mime addressing current societal issues.

Group folk dance performances by teams from districts, including Indore, Khandwa and Khargone added vibrancy to the event. The classical solo dance category left the audience spellbound with students delivering mesmerising performances.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting To Begin Soon For High-Stakes MVA Vs MahaYuti Battle Post-LS Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting To Begin Soon For High-Stakes MVA Vs MahaYuti Battle Post-LS Polls
Malegaon ₹125 Crore Money Laundering Case: ED Tracks 250 Bank Accounts Across India Linked To Shell Companies
Malegaon ₹125 Crore Money Laundering Case: ED Tracks 250 Bank Accounts Across India Linked To Shell Companies
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'No Stone Or Bullet Can Kill Me,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Anil Deshmukh; Vows Justice After Attack
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'No Stone Or Bullet Can Kill Me,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Anil Deshmukh; Vows Justice After Attack
This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs
This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs
Read Also
MP Shocker: 19-Year-Old Loses Control On Tractor Wheel, Rams Into Minor In Raisen; Both Dead
article-image

Competitions also included one-act plays with six teams participating and a spirited question forum featuring nine teams showcasing their knowledge and quick thinking. The festival will continue for two more days with events like group singing, western solo, folk music, on-the-spot photography and sports clay modelling.

“The fest has set the stage for three days of artistic celebration and camaraderie, leaving participants and audiences eagerly anticipating the next round of performances,” Tripathi said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

45 Aavantika Gas Customers Duped Of ₹26 Lakh Via Fake PNG Bill Update Scam

45 Aavantika Gas Customers Duped Of ₹26 Lakh Via Fake PNG Bill Update Scam

CP Santosh Kumar Singh Launches Weekly Awards To Recognize Outstanding Police Work

CP Santosh Kumar Singh Launches Weekly Awards To Recognize Outstanding Police Work

Indore City To Host Regional Defence MSME Conclave, Boosting Collaboration & 'Make in India' Vision

Indore City To Host Regional Defence MSME Conclave, Boosting Collaboration & 'Make in India' Vision

'MP Ranks Among Top States In Resolving Revenue Cases', Says Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma

'MP Ranks Among Top States In Resolving Revenue Cases', Says Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma

Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off At DAVV With Enthralling Talent Showcases & Artistic Spirit

Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off At DAVV With Enthralling Talent Showcases & Artistic Spirit