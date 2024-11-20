Youth Festival 2024 Kicks Off At DAVV With Enthralling Talent Showcases & Artistic Spirit

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district-level Youth Festival-2024, organised by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, got off to a rousing start with a vibrant display of talent and enthusiasm as students from across the districts participated in various competitions. The event, which is being organised on the UTD campus, is set to run for three days fostering creativity and healthy competition among young performers.

The festival was inaugurated by acting vice chancellor Prof Sanjeev Tokekar. Director of college development council, Dr RC Dixit, acting registrar Prajwal Khare, executive council members Dr AK Dwivedi, Dr Ganeshwar Mishra and Anant Pawar were present. Dean (Student Welfare) Prof LK Tripathi delivered the welcome address whereas Prof Sandhya Bajpai expressed vote of thanks.

Read Also MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Addresses 17th AUAP Conference In Bhopal (WATCH)

This year, 450 participants from eight districts have gathered to compete in 22 disciplines ranging from visual arts to performing arts. The opening day commenced with an on-the-spot painting competition on the theme of Kumbh Mela. Participants brought the theme to life through their imaginative and lifelike creations. The day continued with powerful performances in skits and mime addressing current societal issues.

Group folk dance performances by teams from districts, including Indore, Khandwa and Khargone added vibrancy to the event. The classical solo dance category left the audience spellbound with students delivering mesmerising performances.

Competitions also included one-act plays with six teams participating and a spirited question forum featuring nine teams showcasing their knowledge and quick thinking. The festival will continue for two more days with events like group singing, western solo, folk music, on-the-spot photography and sports clay modelling.

“The fest has set the stage for three days of artistic celebration and camaraderie, leaving participants and audiences eagerly anticipating the next round of performances,” Tripathi said.