Youth Congress stages demo at Parliament

Ujjain: On the call of the Indian National Youth Congress, hundreds of Youth Congress workers led by District Youth Congress president Bharat Shankar Joshi reached the Parliament in Delhi.

A handful of soil collected from fields of farmers from Ujjain district was gifted as a token to National President Srinivas BV. The Congress leaders are disheartened by the condition of farmers, skyrocketing prices of fuel and other essential commodities with rising unemployment. The members reached capital to support the farmers’ movement and later got arrested, including Youth Congress district president Bharat Shankar Joshi along with National president Srinivasan and State president Vikrant Bhuriya.