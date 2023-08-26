Youth Accused Of Being Police Informer, Thrashed | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was held captive in a house and thrashed by some youths on the suspicion that he had informed the police that one of the accused supplies cannabis in the area, Banganga police said on Friday.

According to SI Ajay Marko, the youth was caught by accused named Rahul, Sonu, Golu and Shubham and thrashed him. Youth accused of being police informer, thrashed

The youth is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are taking his statements. A case has been registered against the accused and a team was constituted to arrest them.

Anti-impotence tablets |

Indore (Madhya Police): Police arrested a youth while he was carrying 200 Alprazolam tablets in Khajrana area, police said on Friday.

They also arrested a medical store owner from Dewas who had supplied the tablets to him. Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said that a team was deployed for vehicle checking at Star Square.

The team caught a person on a scooter and during checking they found 20 strips of alprazolam tablets. These tablets are regulated and it can be given on doctor’s prescription only.

The accused Fardin Sailani informed the police that he had taken the tablets from the owner of Sewa Medical Store in Dewas. Later, police reached Dewas and arrested the medical store owner named Akil Nagori as well. They are being questioned further.