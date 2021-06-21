Yoga's greatness doesn't end with remarks by petty leaders: Vijayvargiya on Abhishek Manu Singhvi's tweet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi over his tweet regarding Yoga, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said the greatness of Yoga does not end with remarks made by some "chhutbhaiyya" (petty) leaders.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP general secretary who hails from Indore in Madhya Pradesh also said it was not appropriate to display a "narrow mindset" by doing politics on certain subjects.

On International Day of Yoga, Singhvi, a national spokesperson of the Congress, tweeted in Hindi: "Chanting of Aum will neither make yoga more powerful nor saying Allah will reduce its power”.