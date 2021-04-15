Yet another COVID-19 warrior passes away in Indore

Indore: Yet another corona warrior, a policeman, died during treatment at a city hospital on Wednesday. He was posted at Chhatripura police station and had been infected during his duty.

According to the information provided, ASI Rajendra Marmat was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city after he tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. His wife and son are undergoing treatment in the hospital as they too had tested positive. Marmat died during the treatment around 5.30 am.

ASI Marmat was an officer posted at Chhatripura police station for five years. He was staying with family in the police lines area of Pardeshipura. He was infected while doing his duty, after which he was admitted to the hospital. His colleagues were in contact with him when Marmat was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Marmat had received both of his vaccine doses. He was also given Remdesivir injection in the hospital, but could not be saved. The staff of the police station paid tribute to him.

Notably, corona warrior TI Devendra Chandrawanshi posted at Juni Indore police station died while getting treatment for COVID-19 last year. After the death of Chandrawanshi, the people of the city had paid tribute to the young officer.