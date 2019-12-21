YEAR ENDER: What Indore gained and lost

Indore: As we prepare to bid adieu to 2019, it’s time to stop and look back to see what happened throughout the year. Year 2019 has been action packed for Indore, which saw many highs and lows that made headlines. The city saw remarkable achievements in aviation, higher education, health, electricity and of course cleanliness front.

To begin with cleanliness, Indore made hat-trick of being cleanest city in the country.

For flyers, the year turned out to be an incredible one as many flights were started from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, which also got international status.

Leading educational institutions including IIM Indore, IIT Indore and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) improved their national and international rankings. Many new medical facilities were started

The good

---- For taking its cleanliness measures, Indore was adjudged the cleanest city for third year in row

---- Indore, first city in India to put ban on single use plastic

---- Indore, first city in country to install more than one lakh smart meters

---- Announced more than a decade ago, the work of much-awaited metro rail project started

---- IIM Indore became second b-school in the country after IIM Calcutta and among 90 odd b-schools in the world to have Triple Crown (triple accreditations)

---- IIM Indore, IIT Indore and DAVV improved their national and international rankings

---- DAVV first university in MP to receive Grade A+ accreditation from NAAC

---- Encroachments around Rajwada removed

----- Operation clean launched against land sharks, including Jitu Soni, Babbu-Chhabu and others

---- For the first time, Indian Television Academy Awards were held in the city

----- City’s Virology Lab, especially for testing H1N1 samples, started in MGM Medical College

----MGM Medical College got an approval for increasing 57 PG seats in various subjects

------The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation established in MGM Medical College. Indore bagged the award for best SOTTO in the country

-------City’s famous food street hub Chhappan Dukan bags the tag of Clean Street Food Hub and becomes second in country after Kankariya Lake of Ahmedabad.

-------Pink revolution: 100 women-driven e-rickshaws

------- To check carbon footprints, electric buses started

------Largest ever Round Square International Conference held. Robot Sophia makes appearance

----International flights began between Indore-Dubai-Indore. It was also maiden operation of international flight from any airport in the state

-- Jet Airways winds up flight operation from April 17

-By year end, total number of movements of flights reached 88

-Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport for the second time in a row adjudged as the best airport of Asia-Pacific Region in 2 to 5 million passengers category

-Also continuously second time, airport received award of the best Tourist Friendly Airport of India by Government of India

-Stalwarts of trade and industry meet in city on October 18 under Magnificent Madhya Pradesh investors’ summit.

The bad

---- Many people displaced or lost major portions of their houses and shops due to Smart City project

---- People of colonies in southern part of the city had to bear foul smell for many days even as civic authorities failed to trace source

---- Advocates had to protests against new district campus coming upon catchment of Pipliyahana pond

---- Online common entrance test of DAVV marred by glitches, Narendra Dhakad removed from VC post

---- City had to witness water crisis for many days due to technical problems at Jalud pumping station

---- Thousands of colonies had to face blackout for several hours as a fire broke out in transformer at headquarters of west discom

The Ugly

---- With arrest of five women and a drive, police busted a honey trap case involving senior bureaucrats and politicians

---- Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya made headlines when he beat up a civic official with a cricket bat during a removal drive

---- A sanitation worker was found peeping into a girls’ washroom at DAVV while a student was taking bath

---- Police botched up investigation in Kavita Raina because of which accused Mahesh Bairagi got acquittal in the case

------ 11 people lost eye sight post-cataract surgery under National Programme for Control for Blindness at Indore Eye Hospital on August 8

-----Food and drug administration department seized and destroyed 12 tonne of substandard almonds from a cold storage in Palda in October

------ An IT professional gave poison to his two kids in chocolate and committed suicide along with his wife at crescent resort due to heavy losses in online share trading in September

------ A four-year-girl abducted raped, murdered and her body was dumped in a nullah by 25-year-old Honey Atwal

------- Murder of Twinkle Dagre: BJP leader Jagdish alias Kallu Karotia (65) and others accused in the case

------- Businessman Sandeep Tel was shot dead in Vijay Nagar over Rs 17 crore money dispute

-------- The hooligans damaged shops and threatened traders at knife point to intimidate them in Rajendra Nagar area at midnight on November 19

----Following launch of international flight for Dubai, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized the first cache of gold smuggling from Dubai. DRI seized 5.5 kg clay form gold worth Rs 2.1 crore and arrested 5 smugglers including one woman.

….On political front

Eight-time MP and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was denied ticket to contest election. BJP gave ticket to Shankar Lalwani who won by a record margin of votes