Yass! Indoreans won't feel the impact of Nautapa due to cyclone

Indore: As the nine hottest days of the year ‘Nautapa’ has started, people are feeling the heat already in the city as the day temperature increased by one degree Celsius from what was recorded on Monday.

Not only the day temperature but night temperature too increased by one degree Celsius and remained above normal level.

However, meteorological department officials said that the temperature would not increase as much as in the several years due to the movement of severe cyclonic storm Yaas in Bay of Bengal.

Forecasting an increase in temperature ahead, regional meteorological department officials said there is no chance of a sharp fall in temperature and not even a sharp rise. However, the night temperature will increase by one or two degrees Celsius due to cloudy weather.

“Chances of pre-monsoon activities are also bleak till May 31”, a department official said.