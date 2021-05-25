Yass! Indoreans won't feel the impact of Nautapa due to cyclone

Indore: As the nine hottest days of the year ‘Nautapa’ has started, people are feeling the heat already in the city as the day temperature increased by one degree Celsius from what was recorded on Monday.
Not only the day temperature but night temperature too increased by one degree Celsius and remained above normal level.
However, meteorological department officials said that the temperature would not increase as much as in the several years due to the movement of severe cyclonic storm Yaas in Bay of Bengal.
Forecasting an increase in temperature ahead, regional meteorological department officials said there is no chance of a sharp fall in temperature and not even a sharp rise. However, the night temperature will increase by one or two degrees Celsius due to cloudy weather.
“Chances of pre-monsoon activities are also bleak till May 31”, a department official said.
The hot weather prevented people from moving out. Hot winds gripped the city, which resulted in people in emergency services too remaining confined indoors in day time.
Meanwhile, the health department issued an advisory once again for people to take special care of pregnant women, children and elderly people.
Department has also appealed to people to avoid moving out and keep themselves rehydrated.
IEC in-charge Manisha Pandit said patients suffering from dehydration and abdominal infection may increase due to hot weather. “People should avoid taking heavy food and drink ample amounts of water and must take extra care of the children as COVID is already taking a toll on people’s health,” she added.
