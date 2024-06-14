World's Best School Prizes 2024: Two CM Rise Schools From MP Among Top 10

Representative image

RATLAM\BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In a groundbreaking achievement, two CM Rise schools from the state have been selected among the top 10 schools in the world. According to results announced by the international organisation “T4 Education”, the CM Rise Vinoba School in Ratlam has been chosen in the ‘Innovation’ category, while the CM Rise Model Higher Secondary School in Jhabua has been selected in the ‘Supporting Healthy Lives’ category.

On this achievement, state education minister Uday Pratap Singh said these schools are part of the visionary CM Rise School initiative by the Madhya Pradesh government, aiming to transform our government schools into centers of excellence.

Ratlam's Government CM Rise School, Vinoba Nagar, has attained 4th position

The announcement was made during a live conference from the USA, sparking waves of emotion and excitement among students and staff alike. This historic feat marks the first time a government school in the state has soared to such heights, outshining not only nationally but also triumphing over schools from 100 countries across the globe.

The school emerged victorious after meeting rigorous criteria set by the international jury. The perseverance and visionary leadership of vice principal Gajendra Singh Rathore, whose innovative approach, dubbed the 'Cycle of Growth', propelled the school to new heights.

Over the past two years, the school has diligently addressed challenges such as low attendance and student efficiency, implementing initiatives focused on professional development for teachers and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. The school has had a significant impact on education through its student-centric approach and innovative pedagogical model. By cultivating empathy, creativity and social responsibility in students, the school has enabled and empowered its pupils to become aware and active citizen leaders of the world. With 545 out of 577 students actively participating in various activities throughout the year, the school stands as a beacon of educational excellence, embodying the spirit of innovation, collaboration and perseverance.

During its announcement, officials of the state government and education department gathered to witness the historic occasion via live LED installation. Principal secretary school education Rashmi Arun Shami, commissioner public education Shilpa Gupta and director public education D S Kushwaha extended their heartfelt congratulations to the school on its remarkable success. The prestigious award, organised annually by the esteemed institution T4 Education in the USA, recognises excellence in education across various categories including community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives.