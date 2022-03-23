World Water Day: Pledge taken to conserve water

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On World Water Day, prominent people of society took a pledge of water conservation in the city on Tuesday. At the initiative of water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, enlightened people of the city gave out a message of awareness during a programme organised in the garden of Agrawal Nagar by taking an oath to conserve water.

Collector Manish Singh, Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan, Padma Shri Sushil Doshi, Padma Shri Bhalu Monde, Ashok Sojatia, Mir Ranjan Negi, Purshottam Pasari, NN Gandhi, Shrimant Anna Maharaj and vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Renu Jain were also present. The citizens present on the occasion were also administered an oath of water conservation.

Tree plantation was also done by minister Silawat and the people present. Silawat said that saving water was very important for all of us to understand the importance of every drop of water and we all have to adopt every possible effort to conserve it. Today is a day to know and understand the importance of water and make a resolution to preserve it.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:43 AM IST