World Tourism Day 2020: Rides for Riders group explore parts of Indore

Exploring the less-known wonders of Madhya Pradesh especially around Indore, Rides for Riders group explored Tillore Buzurg, Nachanbor Ghat and Udayanagar forest.

Group administrator Gyandeep Srivastava said, “Tourism plays an essential role in our mental and physical well-being and to ensure that everyone gets this much-needed dose from nature, we organise these rides.” He added that the group attempts to explore new routes, wherein they can find new places and help preserve the biodiversity of the place.

“We are also organising ‘after dark’ rides now so that people who are working can also participate and explore nature-escapes around us,” Srivastava said.

To explore new routes, riders began their journey from Ralamandal and passed through Tillore Buzurg. From there, the riders traveled to the tomb of Queen Maria. Then, the riders descended from Nachanbor Ghat, explored Udayanagar and further travelled via Magardeh Ghat.

From there, riders reached Pedmi-Kampel and returned via Bypass road. The ride took about 4 hours. About 15 riders participated in this ride.