World Poha Day 2020: Indoris flaunt love for this delicacy

Indori Poha is a delicacy that no one can miss on their visit to the city and the same fervour was witnessed on World Poha Day on Sunday. World Poha Day is celebrated every year in India on June 7. Poha Day is also known as Vishwa Poha Diwas.

Indoreans took to twitter and other social media platforms sending out photos of their uniquely prepared poha and jalebi.

Orders of poha-jalebi from Chappan Dukan and other stores went up the roof crossing previous records. Over 1,000 orders for poha-jalebi by most vendors at Chappan.

Many like Anmol Pal shared posts of their misery depicted by memes. The post said attached with teary canine said, “Me after meeting Poha Seller guy at local tapari once the lockdown ends #WorldPohaDay.”

A lot of tweets went out to actor Sonu Sood, who has been trending as a humanitarian. Indoreans sent out photos and videos of Poha to him, inviting him for a traditional Indori breakfast.

Some NGOs distributing food packets among Covid patients and warriors also prepared Poha packets on Sunday.