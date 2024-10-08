World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind expressed concern over the ongoing conflict around the world and said the world is on the verge of another World War. He said harmony and peace are needed the most today. While describing the Sanskrit quote ‘Sheelam Param Bhushanam’ which means character is the best ornament, he said, “Where there is true devotion in the heart, there is beauty in character.

Where there is beauty in character, there is harmony in society. Where there is harmony in society, there is order and prosperity in the country. Where there is order and prosperity in a country, then there is happiness and peace around the world, which is most needed today as currently, the entire world is on the verge of World War.

While raising concern over the deteriorating health of people across the country, he said, “A decline in physical fitness has been significantly observed in half of our country’s population over the last two decades, which poses a serious issue for our country’s future.” He was speaking at the convocation ceremony of a private university on Monday.

While citing a recent report from the Lancet Medical Journal on the health conditions of Indian citizens, Kovind expressed concern about the troubling trend in the health of the country’s citizens. “According to the report, about half of our population is not incorporating sufficient physical activity into their daily routines and this number is expected to double in the next 20 years. I believe this is a serious issue regarding the future of our country,” he added.

While expressing thoughts about yoga, he said, “To achieve long-term success in any field, physical and mental fitness play a crucial role. A healthy mind resides in a healthy body. Our country has given yoga and pranayama to the world and foreigners are benefiting from the yoga taught by maharishi Patanjali. Then why are we lagging in taking advantage of our cultural heritage?”

He appealed to everyone and asked for a commitment from them to incorporate yoga or any other physical activity into their daily routines and to prioritise physical and mental health. Kovind said, “If you are suffering from diabetes or hypertension and you go to a doctor, he would say these are lifestyle diseases and there is nothing to worry about. But these diseases start when we lack physical activities.”