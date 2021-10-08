World Migratory Bird Day: Five new species spotted this year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown enforced to control its spread has welcomed more migratory birds to Indore. With lower air pollution, optimum rains, and greater food sources, Indore recorded the highest increase in migratory species.

About 5 new species were identified for the first time in 2020-21 in Indore area. While other districts in the state do not account for any such major increase, Indore’s efforts towards greener and cleaner tomorrow are also inviting migratory birds to the city.

Nonetheless, most migratory birds that usually arrived starting November are now coming to the state in late November or even December. This is an indication of global warming and rising temperatures.

World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of October. This year the theme of the day is: Sing, Fly, Soar – Like a bird!

Citing the importance of more forests to control temperatures, we celebrate the new species of migratory birds in the city. With the five new species, the summer migratory bird species recorded are about 18 and winter migratory bird species recorded are 35.

If overall bird count is noted then it was recorded around 82 to 85 in summers and about 78 to 80 in winters. Further, Greater Flamingos had also stopped by in Indore for 8 days on their way from Gujarat to Orissa.

Species of Migratory Birds

Season - 2019-20 - 2020-21

Summer - 17 - 18

Winter - 30 - 35

New species of 2020-21 seen in Indore

1. Amur Falcon, a migration from Russia to South Africa

2. Red Headed Vulture, a migrant from south India

3. Common Crane migrant from Europe

4. Great Bittern, a migrant from South Africa

5. Grey-Bellied Cuckoo. It's a short distance migratory bird.

Efforts to scan and provide habitat for migratory birds

“We are scanning the adjoining areas in Dhar and Jhabua as well where the conservation efforts are being made for migratory birds especially Lesser Florican (Kharmor). Some areas in Jhabua and Dhar are being fenced off to create a habitat for them.

They require at least one-foot-tall grass for their obscurity. The fenced off sites in the recent years should be the ideal ones. We are trying to scan all such sites for their presence in those.”

- HS Mohanta, Chief conservator of forest

Food, nests & water

“Birds migration depends upon many reasons including their preference like shallow water or deep water; food sources, breeding nests, etc. Luckily, Indore seems to be becoming a good source for many. However, more control on weather with trees and lesser pollution can take us a long way.”

- Sachin Matkar, Bird surveyor, Wildlife Warriors

Shrikant Kalamkar, Bird expert | Tina

Plant more trees, live a sustainable life for birds

“It was from November that flocks of migratory birds used to descend on marshy areas of different water bodies. But now, they often arrive late. Changes in climate and higher or lower water level in water bodies are major reasons behind delay in arrival of migratory birds. We can control our pollution levels, plant more trees to stay well and have more birds around.”

- Shrikant Kalamkar, Bird expert

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:40 PM IST