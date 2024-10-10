World Mental Health Day: TELEMANAS Helpline Receives Over 4,000 Calls Every Month In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mental health concerns are on the rise across the country, with an increasing number of people battling issues like stress, anxiety, and depression. Despite the growing prevalence of these issues, awareness about prevention remains limited.

Many individuals are experiencing sleep disorders, persistent sadness, and emotional stress, which can sometimes escalate to severe consequences, including suicide—an alarming trend, particularly among the youth. In response to this crisis, the government-run TELEMANAS Helpline has seen a surge in activity, with over 4,000 calls each month, translating to 70-80 calls per day.

The majority of callers are young individuals seeking support from districts across Madhya Pradesh, including Indore. Expert counsellors offer free guidance to help those struggling with mental health issues. Psychiatrists are raising concerns about the excessive use of mobile phones and internet media, which they say is contributing to mental health problems. Children and adults alike are increasingly absorbed in online content, with reels and other media often fostering negative thoughts.

Mental health experts are urging families to monitor what their children are watching on mobile devices to avoid exposure to harmful content. Dr Krishna Mishra, a psychiatrist at the Government Mental Hospital, emphasises the importance of good sleep hygiene in managing insomnia, which is one of the most reported issues. He suggests maintaining a regular sleep schedule, avoiding quarrels or stress before bed, and limiting drug use to improve sleep quality.

Post-COVID screen time and mental health

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, lifestyles have drastically changed, leading to increased screen time across all age groups. Dr Rahul Mathur, psychiatrist at MGM Medical College, notes that people from cities to villages are constantly connected to their phones, often even extending their work hours at home via mobile devices. This has significantly heightened work-related stress and impacted mental health. Dr Mathur advises that it is crucial to limit screen time to reduce stress and maintain concentration.

Most of the calls are for these 10 problems

- Lack of sleep

- Feeling sad

- Lack of energy or tiredness

- Feeling stressed and anxious

- Loss of interest in work and daily activities

- Nervousness, rapid heartbeat, tremors etc.

- Exam stress

- Strange behaviour

- Feeling hopeless, helpless and not happy with oneself

- Symptoms of fear