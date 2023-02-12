World Marriage Day Today: 15% prefer committed relationship over marriage in country, Survey

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 15 per cent in India prefer committed relationship over getting married, citing the rising number of divorce and family burden.

Furthermore, 65 per cent women registered at marital websites prefer being in a relationship for a sufficient amount of time before considering getting hitched. This is a trend in Tier-I cities and a slowly evolving trend in Tier-II cities including Indore.

These are findings from a latest survey conducted year ending 2022 with registered subscribers of marital websites.

The trend not only threatens the wedding market and more than 1 crore weddings organised in the country every year, but also hides an essential rising issue.

Speaking to women who prefer relationships over marriage, we wondered the reason for falling inclination towards a commitment.

“I have seen too many marriages fail and the thing is... you are called divorced after it and it is a big hassle including paper work, so I find that relationship might be easier,” Punita Wadhwa, a teacher, said.

“I am currently dating my long-term boyfriend and I find that it is enough to be happy,” Himanshi Kulkarni, a marketing professional, said. However, she admitted that the same cannot be shared with her parents.

“If I tell my parents that I am living with someone, then it is a huge problem,” Kulkarni said.

Jiya Bajpai, a content writer, said, “I don’t want to marry a stranger and it is kind of normal in urban cities like Indore to be in a live-in now.” She doesn’t feel comfortable sharing the same with her parents living in rural part of Khargone.

Lack of commitment results in health issues

“It is known that romantic love is associated with many hormonal changes. Several neurological hormones, including oxytocin, cortisol, and testosterone, are involved in both the initial period of love as well as in long-term relationships. So, when anyone is a relationship as opposed to marriage, the level of anxiety goes up often resulting in hormonal imbalance. ”

-Dr Abhyudaya Verma, Consulting Endocrinologist and Diabetologist specialist

Develop healthy communication with parents

“The essential trouble is lack of communication between parents and children. Most parents are now more accommodating and accepting of children’s choices. However, live-in relationships continue to hover with danger.

This idea of non-communicating with their parents with anxiety of relationships often results in trouble for youngsters today. Communication can help ease down anxiety and save many lives.

-Dr Smita Agrawal, Consultant psychiatrist

