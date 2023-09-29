World Heart Day Today: Social Media Stress Taking Toll On Hearts

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The boon of social media is turning into a bane and breaking young hearts. Cases of heart attack among young youth are increasing and many of these attacks are caused by social media stress i.e. to show off or to get good response on the virtual platforms, cardiac surgeon Dr Mohammad Ali said. He added that cases of clot formation in the veins of the heart due to over-exercise and dehydration are also coming to fore, which need to be taken into consideration immediately.

A tablet of disprin can prove to be a panacea in case of heart attack as the patient gets time to go to hospital in time. Earlier, the reasons of heart diseases were considered to be food, alcohol, smoking and lifestyle only but now social media stress is emerging as a major cause of heart attacks. A large number of people keep themselves busy on social media, mobile, computers etc. They do not get enough sleep and this social media stress causes heart attack, Dr Ali said.

Meanwhile, cardiologist Dr Rakesh Jain said that an estimated 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular diseases annually, accounting for 32 per cent of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85 per cent are due to heart attack and stroke. He added that Indians have three times higher prevalence of CAD (coronary artery disease) and 20-50 per cent higher mortality risk due to CAD (coronary artery disease) than Western populations. For us Indians, particular cause of concern in CVD are early age of onset, rapid progression, recurrent hospitalisation and high mortality rate, he added.