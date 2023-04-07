World Health Day: 'Health for All', but health department has no facility to admit men

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the World Health Organization is observing World Health Day on the theme of ‘Health for All’, the health department of the chief minister’s ‘city of dreams’—Indore- doesn’t have any facility to admit male patients.

The health department has about 165 health facilities in the district but not a single institution has the facility to admit male patients for any treatment. At present, the health facilities associated with the health department only offers gynaecological services, while Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and its associated hospitals take care of the maximum number of patients.

The health department has three civil hospitals, four community health centres, and other institutions but save consultation, none of them offers surgery or treatment to male patients.

“We are unable to provide surgery or other treatment to male patients that require admission, as we don’t have operation theatres for the same. We are providing only delivery facilities to patients at PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic, Rajendra Nagar PHC, Sanwer, Depalpur, Hatod, and others,” civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said.

He added that services for male patients will be started in the District Hospital soon, as its construction is nearly complete.

The health department has over 165 facilities with 590 beds and a team of over 200 doctors in the district.

Meanwhile, MGM Medical College boasts that they are serving patients of Indore and Ujjain divisions with their facilities of over 2600 beds and manpower of over 2200 medicos including 450 doctors and 700 junior doctors.

Unable to admit male patients as District Hospital is under construction

“We are serving all patients in emergency cases. We are providing facilities to pregnant women. Our District Hospital is under construction due to which we are unable to admit male patients there.”

Dr Pradeep Goyal

Civil Surgeon

We are expanding services to serve more patients

“We have over 2600 beds available in associated hospitals serving the patients of Indore and Ujjain divisions. We are expanding our services to serve every patient coming to the hospital.”

Dr Sanjay Dixit

Dean, MGM Medical College, Indore

Health department’s facilities in Indore

Facility Total total number of beds

District Hospital 1 100

Civil Hospital 3 220

CHC 4 120

Civil dispensaries 13 ----

PHC 25 150

Sub-health centres 119 ----

Total institutions 165 590

Total ambulances with health department

Ambulance type Total

Advanced life support 7

Basic life support 37

Janani express 27

Medical college health facilities

Associated hospitals:- MY Hospital, MTH Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, School of Excellence for Eye, Chacha Nehru Hospital, Mental Hospital

Total number of beds: 2650+

No. of docs- 400+

No of Jr Docs- 700

Nurses—1400

Paramedical staff—180

Housekeeping/ Ward boys—700

Daily OPD footfall

MY Hospital----3000-4000

MTH Hospital---400-500 (Over 90 deliveries every day)

Eye Hospital----275

Chacha Nehru Hospital---400