World Health Day: 'Health for All', but health department has no facility to admit men

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the World Health Organization is observing World Health Day on the theme of ‘Health for All’, the health department of the chief minister’s ‘city of dreams’—Indore- doesn’t have any facility to admit male patients.
The health department has about 165 health facilities in the district but not a single institution has the facility to admit male patients for any treatment. At present, the health facilities associated with the health department only offers gynaecological services, while Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and its associated hospitals take care of the maximum number of patients.
The health department has three civil hospitals, four community health centres, and other institutions but save consultation, none of them offers surgery or treatment to male patients.
“We are unable to provide surgery or other treatment to male patients that require admission, as we don’t have operation theatres for the same. We are providing only delivery facilities to patients at PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic, Rajendra Nagar PHC, Sanwer, Depalpur, Hatod, and others,” civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said.
He added that services for male patients will be started in the District Hospital soon, as its construction is nearly complete.
The health department has over 165 facilities with 590 beds and a team of over 200 doctors in the district.
Meanwhile, MGM Medical College boasts that they are serving patients of Indore and Ujjain divisions with their facilities of over 2600 beds and manpower of over 2200 medicos including 450 doctors and 700 junior doctors.
Unable to admit male patients as District Hospital is under construction
“We are serving all patients in emergency cases. We are providing facilities to pregnant women. Our District Hospital is under construction due to which we are unable to admit male patients there.”
Dr Pradeep Goyal
Civil Surgeon
We are expanding services to serve more patients
“We have over 2600 beds available in associated hospitals serving the patients of Indore and Ujjain divisions. We are expanding our services to serve every patient coming to the hospital.”
Dr Sanjay Dixit
Dean, MGM Medical College, Indore
Health department’s facilities in Indore
Facility Total total number of beds
District Hospital 1 100
Civil Hospital 3 220
CHC 4 120
Civil dispensaries 13 ----
PHC 25 150
Sub-health centres 119 ----
Total institutions 165 590
Total ambulances with health department
Ambulance type Total
Advanced life support 7
Basic life support 37
Janani express 27
Medical college health facilities
Associated hospitals:- MY Hospital, MTH Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, School of Excellence for Eye, Chacha Nehru Hospital, Mental Hospital
Total number of beds: 2650+
No. of docs- 400+
No of Jr Docs- 700
Nurses—1400
Paramedical staff—180
Housekeeping/ Ward boys—700
Daily OPD footfall
MY Hospital----3000-4000
MTH Hospital---400-500 (Over 90 deliveries every day)
Eye Hospital----275
Chacha Nehru Hospital---400
