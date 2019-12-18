World has gone from being egocentric to ethnocentric, says Prof Rodney Clarken

Indore: People use religion for their own good; a weapon to defend them from personal clashes and problems. This is demeaning the core of any religion. This was stated by Prof Rodney Clarken, Professor Emeritus from Northern Michigan University in the US and ex-director of education, Northern Michigan University. He visited city on Wednesday as a distinguished guest academic at the Baha'i Chair for Studies in Development, DAVV.

When asked how have Baha’i teachings impacted people and places where religion is considered supreme, Rodney said religion is a powerful force, which can be used for good and evil. “When it becomes a matter of ego, it shuts the doors for understanding the truth. Greed for power, money and seniority has developed a mindset where truth lacks and justice and unity fades. This selfishness creates disunity and leads to war and conflict,” he added.

Speaking about frequent violent incidents occurring across the globe, he said the world has gone from being egocentric to ethnocentric. “Social media does play a role in propagating things but at the end, it is the sense of justice and truth in people, which decides the repercussions. Every place has its own definition of truth, justice and love but it requires one to keep an open mind and heart to understand it,” he added.

According to Prof Rodney, people need to follow truth, justice and unity to make world a better place to live. “With truth, people have the ability to differentiate between right and wrong. This gives the power to do justice with good and evil. Once justice is done, unity will always prevail with truth. All three are interconnected,” he remarked.

To a query on impact of social media and MoJo, Rodney said the biggest challenge for world is love. People need to find the ultimate truth to be united. “World needs to maintain peace and humanity. Boundaries will be there but people can move everywhere freely if they follow Baha'i principles of oneness and unity,” he said.

Head of Baha'i Chair for Studies in Development Dr Arash Fazli said Prof Clarken has done pioneering work in the field of education, peace studies, conflict resolution and moral leadership.