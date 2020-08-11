World Elephant Day: Gentle giants making a comeback in MP

Indore: Wild elephants are returning to Madhya Pradesh after 100 to 150 years, but this pleasant news comes with a bitter one, where a person from Ujjain was caught with jewellery made from elephant tusks. With the return of elephants, the rising crime against them is threatening their habitat.

On the eve of World Elephant Day that is celebrated to protect the largest land animal, Rohit son of Jeevan Bislawat was caught in illegal trading of jewellery made from elephant tusks. The accused is resident of Ujjain

Asian elephants as "Endangered" on the IUCN Red List of threatened species.

Good News: With tigers, wild elephants find their way back home as well

Madhya Pradesh has been home to elephants since ancient times. “Akhbarnama, the scripture which is about 400 years old, also mentions that the strongest and royal elephants were found near Chanderi, MP,” Rajneesh Singh, forest officer (wildlife), said.

Though no elephants were found in MP for the last 150 years, they have always had a home here. With forest department taking several initiatives to provide a conducive environment for the tiger population, other wildlife has also reared the benefits of these efforts.

“As turtles born on Indian shore know their way back to Australia, the same way these elephants have somehow found their way back home to MP from other states,” Singh said.

As of today, MP now has three locations where we have wild elephants. Though domesticated elephants are found in almost all the national parks of the state, the return of wild elephants is a positive sign.