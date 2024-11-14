World Diabetes Day: Diabetes On Rise Among City Youth, Experts Warn Of Alarming Trend | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts expressed concern over the rise in cases of diabetes as the recent survey showed that one in four young adults have pre-diabetes in the city. “Despite the increasing numbers, awareness and proactive management among the youth remain low, as many neglect regular treatment and lifestyle adjustments,” the experts said.

The health department’s 2023 report revealed 29,585 new diabetes cases, yet only 2,518 patients managed to keep their condition under control. In 2024, 22,434 new cases have already been reported, with only 2,439 patients achieving controlled blood sugar levels.

Similarly, a survey of 30,000 youth in Indore highlighted a higher pre-diabetes prevalence in urban areas compared to rural settings, attributed to unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles. Experts stress that diabetes poses a significant risk to heart health if left unmanaged, with the condition potentially increasing heart attack risks due to elevated heart activity.

Dr Aman Yadav, a diabetes specialist, advises that early control within the first five years through balanced diets, regular exercise, and timely medication can greatly reduce future complications. Meanwhile, Dr Omesh Nandanwar, Non Communication Diseases Nodal Officer, also encourages families, especially those with children with Type-1 diabetes, to stay vigilant and utilise free diabetes care services available at government facilities.

Symptoms of the disease

-Excessive thirst

-Weight fluctuations

-Weakness

-Irritability

-Slow-healing wounds

Preventive measures

-Regular exercise

-Balanced diet

-Adequate water intake

-Abstaining from alcohol and tobacco