World Dance Day 2020: Get 'dancer's high' to kick corona lockdown blues

Staying at home is essential but difficult and at times frustrating enough to affect our mental balance. One of the best ways to stay physically, mentally and emotionally fit is; dance.
Other than being one of the most beautiful ways to express ourselves, dance can heal us and revive our lives in ways we cannot imagine.
A latest research study conducted while the world is quarantined was published in Frontiers in Psychology stating that Dance Movement Therapy (DMT) promotes exercise, reduces anxiety, prevents depression, and improves the quality of life and deepens familial ties between grandparents and grandchildren.
We don’t need studies to tell us that dancing even if it is what we label as ‘bad dancing’ can elevate our mood and turn our mood around to happy. This World Dance Day, which is celebrated on April 29 every year to promote art and culture, to raise awareness among the public regarding the art of dance is different.
Due to lockdown for prevention of COVID-19, we are all stuck at home, so no chance of hanging out at a disco, pub, gym or dance studio to practise our best dance moves. However, there are many other motivations and actions, which are all set to celebrate this World Dance Day with a twist.
Dancer’s high much-needed in lockdown
“Endorphins are released when the body is forced to exert itself at a certain level. You may have heard of a ‘runner’s high’. Since dancing is a similar activity, this same boost in mood can be achieved through dancing.
In addition to the physical activity of dancing, when dancing is also a performance, adrenaline and endorphins work together to create a dramatic ‘dancer’s high’.
Currently, during lockdown, many people are feeling depressed and lonely due to a lack of social interaction and bonding. Dancing is the perfect way to feel the exhilaration of being alive.
In the long term, dancers learn to repeat things not just with their bodies, but also with their hands and in words. This process of repeating helps a person’s memory power. You can become better coordinated.
Further, dancing improves mood, lowers stress and anxiety. It helps in social bonding and helping people connect with others.”
- Dr Smita Agrawal, Psychiatrist
#DanceChallenge
If you are born with a competitive spirit, then you are bound to be suffering from lack of adrenaline rush and even finding your day rather dull. A fun way to jazz up your life is to take a dance challenge.
There are many #DanceChallenge trending on social media especially Tik Tok. Though the initial phase of taking challenges began with youngsters, many middle-aged and senior Indoreans are now beating young dancers with their cool styles.
Devotion is essential in classical dance
“Classical dance is a meditation that one cannot learn through videos. It is about finding our inner-self through pure devotion.
Lockdown is an essential time to find ourselves and meditate on our ideas. For those, who truly want to understand and pursue dance must rehearse for at least 5 to 6 hours every day.
During this time, all my students are ensuring to rehearse and practise dance. Being a guru, I am utilising this time in analysing and understanding various themes and experiences.
Dance is an essential mode of expression that leaves a mark on this world.”
- Savita Godbole, Senior classical dancer
Dance travels from Indore to Uzbekistan
“Dance speaks beyond our language. I feel the aim of my life is to spread this bliss and path of meditation over the world.
Taking the first step towards it, hailing from Indore, I am now teaching classical dance at the Embassy of India, Tashkent. Indore is where my heart resides and with classical dance, I take a part of my experience from Indore everywhere I go.”
- Smrity Aditya, Kathak dancer
Ishwar, Allah Sun Lo Pukar
“Dance is a powerful form of expression and devotion. During lockdown, my students have prepared a dance on corona to urge people to stay at home.
On World Dance Day, we have organised a special 12-hour session on ‘Hey Ishwar hey allah Sun Lo Pukar’ as a tribute to my guru Shama Bhate. The session began from midnight and will continue till noon on Wednesday. We can move mountains by faith.”
Dr Ragini Makkhar
Classical dancer
Upbeat dance for fitness
“Dance is the best way to stay mentally and physically fit. It brings balance to our body and life. Helping people experience the same, I am organising a free online dance session from my facebook April 29 at 4.30 pm.
When we attempt to match our moves to music beats for the first time, it seems difficult. Eventually, dance brings our life and movements in sync with the rhythm. Fast, upbeat movements in dance help us in maintaining healthy weight.”
- Aarti Maheshwari, fit India ambassador
Dance to pay tribute
“In today’s time, doctors are playing the role of warriors. I paid a tribute to them with a classical dance performance. I hope my emotions and prayers reach them.”
- Ayurdha Sharma, Student