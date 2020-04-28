World Dance Day 2020: Get 'dancer's high' to kick corona lockdown blues

Staying at home is essential but difficult and at times frustrating enough to affect our mental balance. One of the best ways to stay physically, mentally and emotionally fit is; dance.

Other than being one of the most beautiful ways to express ourselves, dance can heal us and revive our lives in ways we cannot imagine.

A latest research study conducted while the world is quarantined was published in Frontiers in Psychology stating that Dance Movement Therapy (DMT) promotes exercise, reduces anxiety, prevents depression, and improves the quality of life and deepens familial ties between grandparents and grandchildren.

We don’t need studies to tell us that dancing even if it is what we label as ‘bad dancing’ can elevate our mood and turn our mood around to happy. This World Dance Day, which is celebrated on April 29 every year to promote art and culture, to raise awareness among the public regarding the art of dance is different.

Due to lockdown for prevention of COVID-19, we are all stuck at home, so no chance of hanging out at a disco, pub, gym or dance studio to practise our best dance moves. However, there are many other motivations and actions, which are all set to celebrate this World Dance Day with a twist.